Jim Edmonds says marriage to Meghan King was 'loveless' and 'abusive'

Jim Edmonds said his marriage to former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King was "loveless and abusive."

The MLB player turned broadcaster took a swing at his estranged wife in an Instagram post on Tuesday that also included a tribute to his current girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor.

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever," he wrote next to several photos of O'Connor.

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship," he added. "The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

King married Edmonds in 2014. They split in October 2019 after allegations of an affair. The couple are parents to daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 2.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star penned a candid blog post in March detailing how she's coping with her very public and contentious divorce.

"Four months after my marital separation, I’ve made it to a place of silent acceptance and normalcy," she captioned a photo of herself meditating. "Here’s how I’ve survived with a genuine smile on my face."

In May, she revealed she had moved on to a new relationship with businessman Christian Schauf by posting a photo with her new love.

"I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter," she wrote.