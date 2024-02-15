Megan Fox hits back at criticism that she looks 'different' at Super Bowl afterparty

Megan Fox is not letting the haters pick apart her appearance.

On Valentine's Day, Fox shared two photos of herself partying with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

In the snaps, Fox posed in front of MGK, Swift and Kelce wearing a black leather jacket over a black T-shirt with skeleton hands on it, paired with a black-and-silver spiked choker.

In one pic, Fox threw up the peace sign alongside MGK, who did the same. As for Swift, she was pictured smiling next to her boyfriend, Kelce, who also flashed his pearly whites for the camera.

However, before Fox shared these photos online, the group moment already started making rounds on the internet, and on X, people had a lot to say about Fox's face.

One person wrote, "What on earth happened to Megan Fox? She looks way different than her transformer days."

Another said, "Did Megan fox get a whole new face."

In response to the backlash, Fox shared pics from that night on Instagram and responded to the criticism in the caption.

"Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," she wrote in her Feb. 14 post. "Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️."

One Instagram user didn't like the fact that Fox mentioned Ukranian women in her post, writing, "It’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that’s how you showed yourself."

Fox responded back and said, "@Anastasiia_klimenchuk_ dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for f--ks sake."

In May 2023, Fox opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in an interview that she did with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The "Transformers" actor said that she's never been happy with the way that she looks.

"I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never ever," she said.

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way, and why I had an awareness of my body that young? I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged,” she recalled.

Fox added, “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think."