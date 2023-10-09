Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian and more open up in Maverick Carter's new interview series

Maverick Carter is asking some of Hollywood's biggest names how they achieved success.

Carter, a childhood friend of LeBron James and CEO of their entertainment development company SpringHill Company, sits down one-on-one with rapper Jeezy, Kerry Washington, Mark Cuban, Shonda Rhimes, Kim Kardashian and more in his new series "Mavericks with Mav Carter," debuting Oct. 11 on YouTube.

SpringHill exclusively shared a trailer of the new series with TODAY.com on Oct. 9.

In each of the eight episodes, a guest will break down the first step they took to get to where they are now. "If I feel stuck, the way through that is to make something," the "Scandal" actor says in in the trailer.

Guests will also touch on major revelations that changed their approach to living. "I don't have to live for anybody else anymore," Jeezy says. "Because when I was living for people, I was dying."

Carter, in a statement to TODAY.com, opened up about the intention behind the series.

“At The SpringHill Company, we produce the most culturally impactful content that is deeply rooted in our mission of empowerment. Mavericks is special to me because I get to delve deep into my curiosity and ask the questions that uncover why and how Mavericks in their own right do the amazing things they do. Personally, I’ve learned so much from the guests during this first season, and I think our viewers will too,” he said.

Kerry Washington is Carter's first guest. In the episode, she opens up about her generally private relationship with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, and about closing "the emotional gap" between her and her parents, which she says was present when she was a child.

"Mavericks with Mav Carter" premieres on YouTube Oct. 11. SpringHill Company

Washington says she "was constantly having big feelings" during her childhood, but her mom was more closed off. She was "not a very emotionally expressive person," and therefore steered Washington away from leaning into her emotions.

"I was a very dramatic child, my mother tells me," she says. "One of the messages that I got in childhood was that it’s not OK to have big emotions in real life."

Washington describes the impact this framework has had on her as an adult.

"I’ve had to learn in my intimate relationships, like in my marriage, how to have big emotions and, like, that people won’t run away, which has been such a gift as an adult," she says.

Washington's full episode of "Mavericks with Maverick Carter" premieres on YouTube Oct. 11. New episodes of the show will air every other Wednesday.