Mario Lopez flashes back to his disco days with hilarious retro photo

Here's how we know Mario Lopez: As the hunky A.C. Slater in "Saved By the Bell" and, more recently, as the long-running host of "Extra."
We're less familiar with his younger, aspiring disco dancer days. Fortunately, Lopez has remedied that with a fun throwback picture on Instagram that has us asking so many questions:
Based on the caption, his mother is responsible for this picture. Yet he posted it! So no headlocks for her, thanks very much.
But we have to ask: What song is he dancing to? Why is he going one way and his fellow dancers another? Who decided on Mary Jane-style white dancing flats? And most importantly, blue jumpsuits with sequins and white fringe is ... well, let's just say it's an interesting fashion statement.
Lopez, 44, has been a performer since his early years; his first professional credit came when he was just 10. That's probably not much older than he is in this picture.
And we're not throwing stones: Anyone whose mom urged them into dance class as a child probably has an outfit like this.
Mario Lopez recounts dangerous backyard landslidePlay Video - 3:18
Also, we just think Lopez is as cute as the dickens, and that's what matters.
Thanks for sharing, Mario! Got any more?
