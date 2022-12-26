Mariah Carey knows how to do Christmas right.

Carey surprised her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, at midnight by taking them on a special sleigh ride with Santa.

Carey posted pictures of the event on Instagram, which showed her and Santa standing on opposite sides of the sleigh while her two kids rode in it.

Flabbergasted by the news, NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff joked on the Monday, Dec. 26, episode of TODAY that he didn't know how Carey got a picture with Santa Claus because he never seems to find him.

"He just goes to my chimney and leaves," Soboroff laughed.

Soboroff also joked that parents will have a hard time topping Carey's sweet gesture for her kids because "she's making us all look bad.”

“Mariah, stop,” Soboroff said with a smile.

However, the "Hero" singer's Christmas fun didn't end there. Carey also posted another photo of herself lifting her arms in the air and smiling while she wore a red-and-white off-the-shoulder outfit that closely resembled the one she wore in her "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)" music video.

And in another Instagram post, Carey showed herself having a cute encounter with the reindeers that pulled Santa's sleigh.

"Santa makes a pit stop at our lair with Baby Blitzen in tow for her first public appearance! Sooooo cute!!! 🦌😍," she captioned the snaps. "Merry Christmas Eve everyone! ♥️♥️🎄❄️🎅🏼🎄♥️."

Other than the sweet surprise she planned for her kids, this Christmas has been particularly special for Carey. Her hit single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has broken the record for having the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart.

On Christmas Eve, Carey's song racked up 21 million streams on Spotify. But even though Carey has been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," she said that she's never given herself that title.

"Others have,” she told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" before mimicking verbiage that she is the “self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Christmas.’”

“Really? I’m gonna do that?” she said. “They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but I was like, ‘I think, like, if anybody would be the ‘Queen of Christmas,’ that would be Mary.”