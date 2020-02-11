Macaulay Culkin wants to have a baby with girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin wants to be home alone … with a baby. Well, not totally alone. The former child star tells Esquire, in a wide-ranging interview for its March issue, that he is hoping to start a family with girlfriend Brenda Song.

“We practice a lot,” the "Home Alone" star said. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin attend the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer telecast on Sept. 7, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Culkin is happy with Song, with whom he appeared in the 2019 film "Changeland," but admits he couldn’t believe how good the relationship was when they first got together, saying he thought the other shoe would drop.

“And it’s always gonna drop,” he said. “Something bad’s gonna happen. Someone’s gonna die!”

Culkin, who will turn 40 in August, is also starting to feel the effects of aging.

Culkin graces the cover of the March issue of Esquire. Robbie Fimmano / Esquire

“I got an ulcer or two I gotta deal with. I don’t poop like I used to. My body’s like, Oh, is this what the beginnings of dying feel like?” he said.

Song, 31, says the public doesn’t really know him.

“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” she told Esquire. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”

Culkin rocketed to stardom in 1990’s “Home Alone” and appeared in a string of high profile movies in the ensuing years, but he now only sporadically does film work while emerging as something of an enigma in pop culture circles.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” he said. “And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

The "Home Alone" star dished on a slew of subjects. Robbie Fimmano / Esquire

Culkin's parents never married, but got into a custody battle for their children. As a minor, he also infamously removed his parents’ names from his trust fund. He says even though he had some issues growing up, things have worked out well for him.

“Look, I mean, it sucks. But: It coulda been worse, you know? I wasn’t working in a coal mine. I wasn’t a child soldier. My father was not sexually abusing me,” he said. “Certain f------up things happened, but f------up things happen to kids all the time and they don’t come out the other end. I’ve got something to show for it, man.

Culkin says the public's perception of him isn't necessarily right. Robbie Fimmano / Esquire

"I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals. It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and go, like, Honestly, Mack? It’s not so bad. I want for nothing and need for even less. I’m good, man.”

Culkin, who also counted Michael Jackson among his friends, reiterated that the late pop star never abused him.

Culkin says he is grateful for all that he has. Robbie Fimmano / Esquire

“Look, I’m gonna begin with the line — it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything," he said. "And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything — I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

As for the future, Song would like to see Culkin step back in front of the camera.

“I truly believe that he is the actor he is now because of all the things he had to go through,” she said.

“He has gone through so much tragedy; he’s had so many ups, so many downs; he’s seen the ugly side of this industry; he’s also seen the amazing side of this industry. So he can pinpoint exactly what he doesn’t want and what he doesn’t like about it. But yeah, I hope, I hope, I hope.”