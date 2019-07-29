Lori Loughlin's daughter and some of her former Hallmark Channel co-stars sent her birthday wishes on Sunday as the embattled actress celebrated her 55th birthday amidst the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Loughlin's older daughter, Bella Giannulli, 20, posted a black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday mama. I love you."

Loughlin's younger daughter, Olivia Giannulli, 19, chimed in with a comment in which she wrote "my people" with a heart emoji.

The birthday wishes also marked Bella Giannulli's first Instagram post since Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in March and April with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering in connection with a widespread college admissions scandal.

The former "Full House" actress and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to help their two daughters get admitted into the University of Southern California, according to court documents. Olivia, a social media star who goes by Olivia Jade, lost sponsorships by multiple major brands in the wake of the scandal.

Loughlin also received some birthday wishes from Erin Krakow, her former co-star on the Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart." The Hallmark Channel severed its relationship with Loughlin following the scandal, and the show continued for a sixth season with Loughlin's role written out of it.

"Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!" Krakow wrote.

Another co-star from the show, Paul Greene, posted a photo of them together on Instagram, writing "Happiest Birthday Lori."

Krakow, who is also a co-executive producer of the Hallmark show, spoke on Friday about Loughlin being removed from the cast.

"I miss her very much,'' Krakow told Entertainment Tonight. "Yeah, she's my best, best friend, so that was hard not having her there, obviously. We were happy to see that the fans continued to support the show and rally around us, and we've really felt that love, so thank you."