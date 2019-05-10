Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 2:20 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The college admissions scandal involving two television stars screamed for a TV adaptation, and now it's coming together.

A limited television series is in the works about the sting operation that snared "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin of "Full House" fame. The project is based on "Accepted," an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz, Deadline reported.

The script will be adapted for the small screen by D.V. DeVincentis, who won an Emmy for his work on "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

Annapurna Television optioned the rights to the story, but no outlet for the series has been announced.

Huffman and Loughlin were among dozens of parents accused of paying someone to rig college entrance exams for their kids or paying bribes to have their children admitted to colleges.

Huffman pleaded guilty last month in a federal court, admitting she paid at least $15,000 to arrange for a proctor to change answers on her older daughter's SAT.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Prosecutors said the "Fuller House" star, and others, funneled money through a purported charity and for-profit corporation, and then transferred funds from outside of the country "for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme."