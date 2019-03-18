Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 7:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Former "Desperate Housewives" actress Nicollette Sheridan did not hold back Monday when "Access" asked about the college admission cheating scheme that led to the arrest of her former co-star Felicity Huffman.

Sheridan called the scheme, in which 50 people were charged by the Justice Department last week, "disgraceful." Huffman and "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin were among those arrested over allegations that they cheated to get their children into top universities.

Sheridan appeared alongside Huffman on "Desperate Housewives" for five seasons. Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

"We don't know the facts," said Sheridan. "But we could be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from (the) less privileged. And that to me is disgraceful."

Sheridan did not specifically point a finger at Huffman, but their "Housewives" connection was what prompted the question. The two actresses appeared on the show, which aired from 2004-2012, for its first five seasons. Sheridan departed in 2009.

The ladies of "Desperate Housewives" in 2005: Nicollette Sheridan, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and Teri Hatcher. Andrew Eccles / ABC/Getty Images

"We'll see where it really stands," Sheridan, 55, continued. "I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn't working and I think has been broken for a long time. I don't want to get into how to fix it, but it's troublesome because it can change the life of a child that is deserving."

She has no qualms about speaking up about the scandal. In fact, as she noted, "I think everybody should be talking about it. It's a huge problem."

Sheridan recently announced she would be departing The CW's "Dynasty" reboot to spend time with her terminally ill mother.