April 23, 2019, 2:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Bob Saget is thinking about Lori Loughlin.

The actor and comedian, who was promoting his new Redbox film "Benjamin," stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY on Tuesday and was asked about his take on his former "Full House" co-star and the college admission scandal.

“I will say that I love her and I will say that no comment. It’s a personal thing, it’s a personal thing,” Saget said. “It’s a strange time ... what do you say?”

Last week, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions cheating scandal. Prosecutors say the two paid a half million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

The cast of "Full House" has remained close over the years and Saget and Loughlin are no exception.

Last year, she and Giannulli attended Saget's wedding to Kelly Rizzo.

Asked if he'd spoken with her since the scandal erupted, the 62-year-old comedian joked, "We go by carrier pigeon."

Earlier this month, “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure spoke about Loughlin during an appearance on the fourth hour of TODAY.

“It’s too personal to us,” she said, while joined by co-star Jodie Sweetin. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”