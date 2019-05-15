Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 12:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

“Friends” reruns may be easier to find these days than Joey eating a sandwich while flirting with a woman, but there’s at least one cast member who wants nothing to do with them.

While promoting her new movie “Booksmart” earlier this week, Lisa Kudrow told “Entertainment Tonight” that she doesn’t watch any episodes of the classic NBC sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow played ditzy Phoebe Buffay on "Friends." Getty Images

The actress, 55, said “I don’t know the last time” she checked out the show and has no plans to change that.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on,” Kudrow, who famously portrayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay, said. “I might not like myself, so I’d rather not risk that.”

Make no mistake, though — Kudrow looks back fondly on her time making the comedy.

“The pilot,” she said when asked what she remembers most about filming the series. “I think it’s 25 years — like, to right now — since we finished the pilot and got picked up or something. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games and wanting to be together all the time. It was fun.”

The first episode of “Friends” aired Sept. 22, 1994, and the show went on to enjoy a wildly successful 10-year run that included six Emmy Awards, including a best supporting actress victory for Kudrow in 1998. She also received five other nominations for her work on the show.

And while “Friends” continues to lure in viewers who crave their fill of Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Ross and Rachel, fans should not expect the cast to jump on the revival bandwagon that is so popular right now.

While Jennifer Aniston hinted it could happen one day — even going so far as to share her own “Golden Girls”-inspired idea — series co-creator Marta Kauffman shot down the talk in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“There are several reasons” why a reboot wouldn’t make sense, she told the magazine. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family,” she said. “It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. (A reunion) could only disappoint.”