March 21, 2019

It's been 15 years since Monica packed her bags and moved out of the apartment that "Friends" fans had come to know almost as well as they know their own homes.

And while, sadly, it looks as if she'll never have a chance to go back to that spacious, rent-controlled residence again, the actress who brought that character to life just did!

Check out the proof Courteney Cox shared on Instagram:

In a brief clip, the 54-year-old can be seen approaching a building in Greenwich Village, right at the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets — the one with the well-lit café on the first floor.

"Good night, guys!" she said with a wave. "I'm going home."

In the caption that accompanied the post, she gave a fun nod to the naming convention for episodes of the sitcom — as well as to the fact that the old rent-controlled days would be long over for that trendy spot.

"The One Where My Rent Went Up 12,000," she wrote.

Of course, Cox didn't share any inside shots of the digs — for one very good reason.

The beloved site-seeing tour destination she visited was only used for exterior shots of the Monica's place (and Joey's apartment and Central Perk, too).

The actual palatial, purple-walled apartment existed solely on a Warner Bros. Television set in Burbank, California, which is long gone now — and it's not coming back.

Although fans have been clamoring for a reunion episode (or season or series) ever since the show's 2004 finale, "Friends" co-creator, Marta Kauffman recently dashed those dreams.

"There are several reasons" it wouldn't work, Kauffman explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. "One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us."

After all, she added that "the show is doing just fine" on Netflix these days, and a re-do "could only disappoint."