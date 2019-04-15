Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 4:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been nearly 15 years since "Friends" came to an end — but the friendships live on.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, aka Monica and Phoebe from the beloved sitcom, proved that when they held a two-woman reunion over the weekend.

"Saturday night with a friend," Cox wrote alongside a photo she posted to Instagram of the two actresses sharing a seat and a laugh.

And later, one of them shared a memorable one-liner, too.

On her own Instagram account, Kudrow posted a close-up pic of the duo mid-giggle, with Cox red-faced and near-tears and Kudrow herself smiling so big, she could barely open her eyes.

The scene prompted her to caption it with a classic Phoebe line: "My eyes! My eyes!"

That bit of TV banter was, of course, from one of the funniest moments from the series, in an episode called "The One Where Everybody Finds Out."

Those were the words Phoebe shouted when she spotted Monica and Chandler making out from the apartment across the courtyard.

And that's not the only famous line that recently got a redo.

Just last month, Cox shared a furniture-moving video wherein she channeled her inner Ross by calling out, "Pivot! Pivot!"

While scenes like these might leave fans longing for a real reunion, "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman recently dashed those dreams, telling Rolling Stone, "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone."

Alas, these mini-meetups between former co-stars will have to suffice.