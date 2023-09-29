Lindsie Chrisley explains why she didn't post about death of sister's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles

Lindsie Chrisley didn't publicly comment on the death of her half-sister Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, earlier this week. Now, she's explaining her decision.

The hockey player died last week following a motorcycle crash in Nashville, Tennessee. Afterward, Savannah Chrisley posted several tributes to him on her social media channels. “It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react,” she wrote.

Savannah Chrisley, 26, and the late hockey player, who died at 29, were engaged from 2018 to 2020 before calling off their engagement.

A few days later, Lindsie Chrisley posted about her birthday on Instagram and didn't address Kerdiles' death. She received criticism from her followers, who called the post "rude" and "sickening."

Lindsie Chrisley explained why she opted not to post about the "incredibly heartbreaking situation" on her podcast, "Coffee Convos," which she co-hosts with Kailyn "Kail" Lowry.

“I had kind of made a decision that I wasn’t going to speak on it at all and got a lot of nasty comments when I posted my birthday photos yesterday," she said. "The comments were horrific (with) people saying that I shouldn't be posting happy photos when something so sad is going on."

Lindsie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Getty Images

The podcast host paused for a moment to extend her condolences to Kerdiles' family and “the ones who loved him.”

"I truly hope that his family finds strength and comfort and peace in the coming days. And I also hope that the media circus ends quickly so that the family can focus on grieving and begin healing together without the outside noise," she said.

Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley's feud has played out over social media posts and in podcast appearances. On a Sept. 21 episode of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Lindsie Chrisley said Savannah Chrisley had a "complete lack of empathy" for the way she discussed her older siblings on "The Viall Files."

In light of of their complicated relationship, Lindsie Chrisley explained why she didn't feel it was her place to post a tribute to Kerdiles.

“It would almost come across, based off of the events that have taken place with myself and my sister ... it would feel insincere,” she said of posting something.

The 34-year-old also said that she read an online comment from one of Kerdiles' sisters criticizing a media outlet for associating her brother with the Chrisley family rather than noting his own accomplishments.

“I had just made a decision that I wasn’t going to say anything publicly at all about it because I felt like it was based off of what (Nic's) sister said on there, that she didn’t want any association to be tied back to the family and they are grieving people,” she said.

Despite her rocky relationship with her sister, Lindsie Chrisley did acknowledged this is a difficult time for her.

“She is also grieving, whether they were together now or whether they weren’t,” she said. "At one point they were engaged, planning to get married, wanted to have children. And (she) still had such a great love and care for this person."

The podcast host went on to say that she wishes people would stop judging each other over their social media feeds.

“I don’t think that we should be living for what we’re posting on social media. We should be living for what we’re doing and our lives personally outside of what the public knows," she said.