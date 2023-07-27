Lindsie Chrisley takes her new relationship to Instagram with vacation pics

Lindsie Chrisley has a new beau and they’ve already taken a big step in their relationship — going on vacation together.

The 33-year-old podcast host gushed about her boyfriend, whom she simply referred to as “Trent,” in a sweet Instagram post on July 26.

Chrisley uploaded a carousel of pictures from their romantic holiday to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. She included a photo of a cute Polaroid they snapped together and a picture of them holding hands.

She began her caption by quoting Noah’s (Ryan Gosling) declaration of love to Allie (Rachel McAdams) in “The Notebook.”

The former reality television star then wrote, “Sharing a couple of memories from my recent trip to Playa del Carmen.”

Chrisley called their first time traveling solo together “the perfect couples getaway” and said she will “cherish these memories forever.”

She then reflected on another reason why the trip was especially meaningful.

“I’ve always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got married,” she wrote. “I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I’m so glad we got to experience this trip together and can’t wait to see what our future holds.⁣”

Chrisley praised her boyfriend and all the ways he takes care of her, like carrying her bags and being quiet when she sleeps in. She also said he is constantly being affectionate and expressing his love for her.

“Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent,” she concluded.

Fans in the comments congratulated Chrisley on finding love again.

“He’s the one! I’m calling it. Ahhh I’m excited for you!!” one Instagram user said.

“Only a hard lunch for a forever kind of love!” another wrote before including a praying-hand emoji. “So happy for you!”

Chrisley, who is the oldest child of reality television star Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, was previously married to ex-husband Will Campbell for nine years.

She announced their separation on Instagram in July 2021.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage,” she said at the time, adding, “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Her father appeared to react to her divorce news on Instagram a day later, adding a rift in their already strained relationship.

Chrisley, who hosts “The Southern Tea” and “Coffee Convos” podcasts, departed from her family’s reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” in 2017. Her lawyer confirmed in a statement to People in 2019 that she had been estranged from her father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, since 2017.

She addressed her father commenting on her divorce during an episode of “Coffee Convos” with co-host Kailyn Lowry in August 2021.

“I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers,” she said.

However, she said on an episode of “The Southern Tea” in July 2022 that she had reconciled with her father.