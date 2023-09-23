Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé hockey player Nic Kerdiles dies at 29

Nicolas Kerdiles, former professional ice hockey player and Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Nashville, Tennessee, early Sept. 23. He was 29.

The Anaheim Ducks confirmed the former player's death and shared a tribute to Kerdiles Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," the team said in a statement. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

A spokesperson for the NHL directed TODAY.com to the team's statement.

Chrisley, 25, who split with Kerdiles in 2020, shared an animated video of the former couple kissing to her Instagram story Sept. 23 and wrote over it, "I'm still hoping you respond to my text..."

Savannah Chrisley posts on her Instagram story in the wake of Kerdiles' death. @savannahchrisley / Instagram

She later posted a photo of them celebrating their engagement in 2019.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you’..."

"Please send me a sign that you’re ok... maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake," she continued. "We loved hard...and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles celebrate their engagement on March 27, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Metro Nashville Police Department said Kerdiles drove through a stop sign while riding on a motorcycle and hit another vehicle, WSMV, an NBC affiliate in Nashville, reports. There were no signs of impairment, police said.

TODAY.com was unable to reach the Metro Nashville Police Department by phone Saturday afternoon.

Kerdiles died after he was taken to the hospital, according WSMV.

Kerdiles' last post on his Instagram story, shared late Friday night, was of someone riding a motorcycle, with the caption "Night rider."

Kerdiles and the television personality started dating in November 2017 after meeting online. They went Instagram official in January 2018. He proposed to her on Christmas Eve later that year, People revealed.

He went on to appear alongside Chrisley on the show "Chrisley Knows Best" on several occasions.

The couple ended their engagement in 2020, Chrisley shared in a since-deleted Instagram post, per People. The trailer for Season Eight of "Chrisley Knows Best" also showed the fallout of their breakup and Todd Chrisley's continued friendship with Kerdiles.

Since his split with Chrisley, Kerdiles had been working in Nashville as a real estate broker, according to his Instagram.