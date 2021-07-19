Lil Nas X pokes fun at 'Satan Shoes' controversy in new video

Lil Nas X has poked fun at the controversy that erupted in March over his limited edition "Satan Shoes" by putting himself on trial in a video promoting his newest single.

The 22-year-old rapper released a teaser video for his new song, "Industry Baby," that references the case involving a federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Nike in March. The shoe giant took legal action against the company that released the controversial customized version of Nikes dubbed "Satan Shoes."

Lil Nas X has poked fun at the controversy over his "Satan Shoes" from March in a new video. Rich Fury / Getty Images

In the teaser video, Lil Nas X plays the judge, the defendant, the attorneys for both sides and a member of the jury. He also played multiple roles in his video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which sparked a strong reaction in March alongside the release of the shoes for its depiction of the rapper giving the devil a lap dance after falling into hell.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

The video teaser for "Industry Baby" shows him being sentenced to five years in "Montero State Prison," not for anything involving the Nike lawsuit, but instead for his sexuality. The rapper, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, came out publicly as gay in the summer of 2019.

"Mr. Nas X, are you gay?" the rapper asks in the video as one of the attorneys.

"What does this have to do with the shoes?" he answers as the defendant.

He also acknowledges that his mother knows he's gay before he is sentenced to prison. The new song, which features Jack Harlow and is co-produced by Kanye West, is being released on Friday.

The rapper hinted at Monday's "court appearance" in a TikTok video he released on Saturday, captioning it, "When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks."

The lawsuit from Nike halted the sale of the unauthorized shoes that were made in collaboration with MSCHF Product Studio. The $1,018 shoes were custom Nike Air Max 97s containing a drop of human blood inside the sole, MSCHF told NBC News in March. All 666 pairs sold out shortly after they went on sale.

Lil Nas X was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit by Nike, which reached a settlement with MSCHF in April.

"There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product," the lawsuit had said.

Related: