Lenny Kravitz cracked a joke about daughter Zoë Kravitz's ‘boyfriend,' Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz just hinted that his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, is romancing with Channing Tatum.

The “Ride” singer, 58, referred to Tatum as Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend in an offhand comment during a recent interview with ET Canada.

While recalling a time Tatum and Zoë Kravitz jokingly asked questions about auditioning for the "Magic Mike" franchise, Lenny Kravitz told the outlet, "Well I figured, you know, your boyfriend might give me a job."

In their funny Instagram exchange in July 2021, Tatum commented on a shirtless photo that Lenny Kravitz posted with his abs on full display.

"Oh s---!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe," Tatum wrote.

Zoë Kravitz replied to Tatum's comment with, "@channingtatum you auditioning for MM3?” and Lenny Kravitz responded to his own daughter's comment, "I've been ready!"

A few months later, Lenny Kravitz had another funny exchange on a separate pic displaying his abs, prompting another comment from Tatum.

“Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day,” Tatum wrote, to which Lenny Kravitz replied, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Tatum, 42, and Zoë Kravitz, 33, have been rumored to be romantically linked for more than a year now, though they have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Jason Momoa, who was previously in a relationship with Zoë Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, also addressed the pair’s rumored relationship in March.

“Oh yeah,” the “Aquaman” star said, when asked by People whether he approved of Zoë Kravitz dating Tatum. “He’s wonderful. ... She’s a big girl.”