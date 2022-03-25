Channing Tatum reacts to Kristen Bell’s love of ‘Magic Mike’ show: ‘Sorry Dax’

Kristen Bell is a huge fan of the "Magic Mike Live" show, and Channing Tatum is totally flattered, even if it makes things a little bit awkward between him and her husband, actor Dax Shepard.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February, Bell said that she and some co-stars caught a show of "Magic Mike Love" while filming a movie in London. The "Veronica Mars" star gave the performance a rave review.

“I was hesitant at first, (because) I didn’t feel like that would be my vibe. And I’m gonna tell you, it was one of the best nights of my life, I mean up there with having my children and getting married. I felt electric,” she gushed, adding that the show isn’t “what you think it is."

When Tatum, who stars in the new film "The Lost City" with Sandra Bullock, stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week to discuss the third installment of the "Magic Mike" film series, DeGeneres couldn't resist asking him what he thought of Bell's love for the live show.

“Kristen Bell said she went to Magic Mike in London, said it was the best day of her life, better than her wedding day,” the talk show host said to Tatum.

“I just recently saw (that), and I owe her a phone call and just a thank you (because) that was like the most sweetest thing. I know Dax really well, so I probably have to apologize for Dax. Yeah, sorry Dax," Tatum responded.

Tatum created and directed the live show, but does not appear in it. A similar version of the show is performed in Las Vegas. In 2016, performers from the show appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to show off some of their dramatic moves.

During his chat with DeGeneres, Tatum also shared some details on the third "Magic Mike" movie, which he's been getting in shape to film. He also said he's pretty shocked that the series has expanded into a live show, a reality show and more, calling it "the little engine that could."

"If you would've came up to my 18-year-old self when I was stripping, and someone from the future went 'You're gonna own a strip club one day.' I'd have been like, 'Yeah, that might be true if I'm successful,'" he said.

"But if you'd told me the route in which I was gonna own strip clubs and all the things that were gonna come before it and during it, I would've never in a million years (believed you)," he continued.

