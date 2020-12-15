Kristin Cavallari seems to respond to dating rumors about 'Southern Charm' star

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their plans to divorce back in April, after nearly 7 years of marriage, and now fans of the former “Laguna Beach” star are eager to see her in another romance — whether she’s really in one or not.

Relationship buzz began over the weekend, after the 33-year-old mother of three was spotted spending some quality time with a few friends in Nashville, Tennessee, including celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson and “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

The latter of whom appeared close and cozy with Cavallari in a few since-deleted Instagram Live videos.

That’s all it took to get the rumor mill rolling, but it appears as though Cavallari would like to put a stop to it just as easily.

On Monday, she shared a message on her Instagram Stories that didn’t address the situation directly, but certainly seemed to hint at it.

The former "Laguna Beach" star posted a short video clip and a message on her Instagram Stories. kristincavallari/ Instagram

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she wrote next to a video clip of herself rolling her eyes.

She then posted a photo with Anderson, as the two shared a big laugh at something about some "noise," which may or may not have been about those rumors involving Kroll.

“Been laughing at the noise since ’05,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.