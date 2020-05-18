Kristin Cavallari gives glimpse into life with kids amid divorce from Jay Cutler

Even with a global pandemic and her impending divorce from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari is focusing on her kids.

During a recent Instagram Live chat with friend and celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, the 33-year-old mother of three shared how she and her little ones have been spending their days.

To start, she revealed that she and her kids, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, have been staying with a friend. (Recent court documents showed Cavallari was in a legal back-and-forth with Cutler over funds for her to purchase a new home.)

"With my kids, it's like, 'All right, what should we do today?' and we've maxed out every creative idea. It's nice that we can be outside a little bit more," the reality star said, adding that she's still running her jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

"But it's nice because I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out, and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and then go to the office," she continued. "I haven't set an alarm since all of this has been going on. I'm like, it's going to be really hard for me to get back into. I don't know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle."

She added that now she's waking up anywhere between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the launch event for Uncommon James in West Hollywood in 2017. Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

Another rule Cavallari's eased up on? Letting her kids sleep with her, which she doesn't "normally" do, she said.

"I have been rotating my kids for the last week," the fashion mogul explained. "And when Saylor sleeps with me, we literally slept until 8 o'clock the other morning. I was like, whoa. So it's cute. But those are the moments that will never be the same. We’ll never get those back. So, in that sense, I’ve been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.”

Like many parents, though, Cavallari has found home schooling challenging.

"The no-school thing is tough," she told Michelle, who asked if she been teaching her kids.

"I'm attempting to!" Cavallari quipped before clarifying that her daughter is too young to need home schooling. Her boys, however, are a different story.

"Jaxon will not listen to me,” she laughed. “He refuses to do work, and I'm like, 'I can't fight with you over doing schoolwork. It's too hard.'"

The "Laguna Beach" alum also shared that her kids' school initially sent her a plan that mapped out the days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"I was like, 'I can't do that!'" she exclaimed. "My kids are young, so that's nice, but I have flashcards with Jaxon that I do. ... It's nothing major. My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day."

She added, "Everyone's getting a little stir-crazy because we can't really go anywhere."

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari announced in late April that they were divorcing after 10 years together. They reached a custody agreement for their children earlier this month.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Cavallari wrote in an April 26 Instagram post. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

According to court filings, the couple separated April 7, when they returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas, where they stayed for three weeks at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. They began dating in 2010 and married in 2013.