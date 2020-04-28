Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'inappropriate marital conduct'

Divorce filings between former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari indicate a dispute over the custody of their three children.

Cutler filed the paperwork April 21 in Tennessee, TODAY confirmed, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for divorce. The two had been married for almost seven years after tying the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013.

They share two sons, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and a daughter, Saylor, 4.

Court documents show Cutler claimed he was "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children” and asked for joint custody of the kids.

In Cavallari's response filing, she disputed Cutler's claims.

“She denies that Husband has always been available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children,” the court documents read. “Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent.”

Cavallari asked the court to choose her as the primary parent to their kids and for Cutler to be allowed “reasonable periods of parenting time with said children.”

She also pointed out they’d separated on April 7, not April 21 as Cutler had claimed in his filing, and cited “inappropriate marital conduct” as grounds for divorce, in addition to “irreconcilable differences.”

"The Wife would show onto the Court that the Husband is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," Cavallari’s court filings state.

Cavallari announced their separation Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram Sunday. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler look cozy in Episode 206 of "Very Cavallari." E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank

In the years since the two reality shows that catapulted her to fame — “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” — Cavallari has stayed in the public eye. She had several small acting roles before signing a deal with E! for her own reality series, “Very Cavallari” and launching a jewelry and clothing line, Uncommon James.

In season three of “Very Cavallari,” E! News reports, the reality star had a fallout with her friend, stylist Kelly Henderson, in a fight over cheating rumors surrounding her and Cutler.

"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Cavallari said in an episode. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."