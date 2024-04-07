Kristen Wiig brought back a fan favorite character on “Saturday Night Live.”

Wiig joined the Five-Timers Club on April 6, marking her fifth time hosting the show since she left the show as a cast member in 2012.

During her “SNL” return, the actor reprised her character Aunt Linda during “Weekend Update” to provide her thoughts on some of the most popular movies and TV shows of recent years.

To kick off her appearance, Wiig mistook current “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost for the segment’s former co-anchor, Seth Meyers, who departed the show in 2014.

“Well hello, Seth,” she greeted Jost. “Someone's gotten some work done.”

Wiig's Aunt Linda started her reviews with the summer 2023 smash hit and Warner Bros’ highest grossing global release, “Barbie,” calling it “90 minutes of stinko.”

“I didn’t get it! Is she a doll that comes to life? It didn’t make any sense!” Wiig said. “And where are they, on the moon? And there was so much pink! The only good thing that came out of it is I was reminded to take my Pepto Bismol.”

Wiig also had notes for “America Ferrari,” adding, “Save your speeches for women’s livers, I love wearing a bra!”

She tried her best to make fun of Ryan Gosling, but came up short, explaining to Jost, “He’s very hard to make fun of.”

Wiig also tackled another big release from the summer of 2023, “Oppenheimer.” When asked by Jost if she liked the movie, she simply responded, “Nopenheimer.”

“Directed by Christoper No Thanks. Why the heck would anyone make a movie about the person who invented the microwave,” she said.

When Jost asked what else she had watched that “confused” her,” Wiig retorted, “Don’t get smart Tiny and Amy,” referring to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were also former co-anchors on “Weekend Update.”

Aunt Linda then revealed she had “ventured into the land of television,” and said that she was watching a show with a “very misleading title” called “The Bear.”

“I thought it was going to be about bears living in the woods or at the very least, a sitcom about a hairy, doughy gay man who also raises his sister’s kids,” she said. “Spoiler alert: it’s about a restaurant. And why is everyone in the kitchen so unorganized? Here’s a novel idea: Hey chef, stop doing so many sit-ups in your Calvin clingers and hire more people.”

Wiig complained that she “didn’t learn how to cook one thing,” adding, “Rachael Ray would be rolling in her grave,” before co-anchor Michael Che reminded her that Ray is “very much alive.”

Needless to say, Aunt Linda isn't a big fan of “The Bear.” Saturday Night Live

Jost insisted that before the segment was over, there had to be one show that Aunt Linda liked.

“Not liked, loved. I laughed, I cried, I started it again the minute it was finished,” Wiig said, before revealing that she loved “Paw Patrol.”

She explained. “Dogs saving the world in uniforms? Here’s my alley and this film went straight up it!”

“I got an idea, send the pups to chop vegetables over at ‘The Bear,’” Wiig said before going on another tirade. “Why is he so upset? He found a bunch of money in the tomato sauce! And what the heck is Kenergy?”

Wiig revealed on Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” that Aunt Linda was her favorite character.

Wiig gave O’Brien the backstory to how the character was created, explaining that Aunt Linda “was based on someone that was on a plane” who she experienced while they were watching a communal movie during the flight.

“It was ‘The Matrix,’ and she was so confused. She was just like, ‘Whaaat?’ Why is he flying?’” Wiig said, putting on her Aunt Linda voice. “She was so loud. I was listening to her and writing down things she was saying…She was so upset and confused, and it just made me laugh.”

Across her seven seasons at “SNL,” Wiig had several recurring fan favorite characters beyond Aunt Linda. Wiig’s memorable characters include the mischievous Gilly, lover of surprises Aunt Sue, one of The Maharelle Sisters, Dooneese, and the always nervous Penelope.

Wiig also recently reprised her beloved character Target Lady in a new ad to promote Target Circle Week.