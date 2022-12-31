Kim Kardashian hasn't ruled out a fourth marriage.

After being married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003, NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and Kanye "Ye" West from 2014 to 2022, Kardashian says that she can still picture herself walking down the aisle again.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

“I have this, like, fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm, it’s going to work out,’” she said during a Dec. 28 appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop Podcast."

“I feel like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [marriage]. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” Kardashian continued. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. And I didn’t accept that just wasn’t where I was and realized that was OK.”

However, the SKIMS founder noted that she's in no rush to be in another long-term relationship. If anything, she would be "OK with a forever partnership," she said.

“I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don’t like the experience of it, or the ending of it, and don’t want to go through that again so are fine with a forever partner," she said. "I think I would definitely want — I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time."

As for her kids, Kardashian said that she won't be expanding her family anytime soon. However, she is open to having more babies after she welcomed kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the "Runaway" rapper.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

"Never say never," she said.

“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation. And because I said that I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision, so whatever is meant to be will be," Kardashian said.

"I'm taking my time," she continued." I really do want to be single for a few years."