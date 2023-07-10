Kim Kardashian is ‘freaking out’ after noticing a ghostly ‘woman’ in the background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian experienced a spooky surprise when she noticed what she believes to be a mysterious woman in the background of one of her photos.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," Kardashian wrote July 9 on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself seemingly alone in a room, but the reflection of what appears to be the shadow of a woman is visible to the right of Kardashian.

Kardashian's Instagram followers were equally spooked — though several couldn't help but post their theories about the shadowy figure.

"Def a ghost," commented actor Christina Ricci, who is known for her spooky roles in "The Addams Family" and "Casper."

"Okay and she looks victorian with a veil,” an Instagram user commented with three shocked face emoji.

Others compared the figure to pop culture characters like E.T. the alien and Offred from "The Handmaid's Tale."

"American Horror Story: Kim K," one user quipped, referencing Kardashian's upcoming role on Season 12 of the FX show.

The ghostly woman is possibly just a weird reflection from Kardashian's mirror — but as blogger Natalie Richardson commented, the apparition may have just hit the big time.

"Most famous ghost on instagram," she joked.