IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Target's 'biggest sale of the season' is here: Top Circle Week deals to shop, from $5

Kim Kardashian is ‘freaking out’ after noticing a ghostly ‘woman’ in the background of her selfie

The reality star spotted an unexpected guest in one of her photos.

Kim Kardashian on Skims shop, new episodes of ‘The Kardashians’

05:40
/ Source: TODAY
By Sophie Caldwell

Kim Kardashian experienced a spooky surprise when she noticed what she believes to be a mysterious woman in the background of one of her photos.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," Kardashian wrote July 9 on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself seemingly alone in a room, but the reflection of what appears to be the shadow of a woman is visible to the right of Kardashian.

Kardashian's Instagram followers were equally spooked — though several couldn't help but post their theories about the shadowy figure.

"Def a ghost," commented actor Christina Ricci, who is known for her spooky roles in "The Addams Family" and "Casper."

"Okay and she looks victorian with a veil,” an Instagram user commented with three shocked face emoji.

Others compared the figure to pop culture characters like E.T. the alien and Offred from "The Handmaid's Tale."

"American Horror Story: Kim K," one user quipped, referencing Kardashian's upcoming role on Season 12 of the FX show.

The ghostly woman is possibly just a weird reflection from Kardashian's mirror — but as blogger Natalie Richardson commented, the apparition may have just hit the big time.

"Most famous ghost on instagram," she joked.

Sophie Caldwell

Sophie is interning for TODAY.com this summer. Originally from Texas, she is adjusting to life in New York City. When she isn't writing about news and pop culture trends, she can be found petting stray animals, spending hours at bookstores, or taking the subway in the wrong direction.