Kelly Clarkson has done it again!

Just one day after wowing viewers with a remarkable "Kellyoke" cover of Amy Winehouse’s take on the Carole King classic “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” the singer, songwriter and TV talent tackled another throwback hit that had her via-video audience cheering.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she belted out Erasure’s 1988 dance hit “A Little Respect.”

The song, from the synth-pop band made up of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Dance chart when it was first released, and has remained one of the act’s most beloved singles. The high-tempo lover’s ode to compassion requires a wide vocal range, thanks to the falsetto peaks Bell is famous for, but that proved no problem for Clarkson.

As fans in the comments section on YouTube put it, “I couldn’t wait to hear her hit those high notes,” “She can sing any song perfectly,” and “Her voice is amazing!”

For those who need a reminder of how the original version sounds — or for those who weren’t even around when the track first dropped in the ‘80s — check out how the cover compares to the Erasure release in the music video below.

We can't wait to hear what Clarkson has in store next!