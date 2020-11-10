Kelly Clarkson crushes Aerosmith's 'Dream On' in astonishing 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson — new lead singer of Aerosmith?

OK, that may be jumping the gun just a bit, but the original “American Idol” champ once again covered a classic by the legendary band during her latest “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show on Tuesday.

Less than a month after she performed the band's 1993 hit, "Cryin'," Clarkson took on the group’s 1973 power ballad, “Dream On,” in a performance where she electrifies viewers with her powerful voice. She starts things off slowly before showing off her pipes in unison with the flashing lights beaming off her studio floor.

She then goes next level when she reaches for the high notes while belting out “Dream On” shortly after the one-minute mark, reminding everyone of the majesty of her voice.

Kelly Clarkson matched Steven Tyler's voice with her take on "Dream On." NBC/ Getty Images

“Name a better human jukebox than Kelly Clarkson!!” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“She’s all like lulling you into a slow song and and then BAM ‘DREAM OOOOON!’ Hell yeah,” someone else wrote.

“The ease at which she hit those high notes is phenomenal. She is in her own league,” another person commented.

Clarkson, who has recently covered rock songs “Mr. Brightside” and “It’s My Life,” somehow makes it look and sound effortless.

Her ability to go into a vocal range that Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler famously plowed his way through shouldn’t come as a total surprise, given her previous effort with "Cryin'," so, yeah, maybe the group should give her a call if they ever need someone to step in for him.