Kelly Clarkson belts out Beach Boys hit 'God Only Knows' — with a little help

Kelly Clarkson just performed a “Kellyoke” number like no other.

On Thursday’s episode of the hit-maker’s eponymous talk show, she celebrated families reuniting after lifting their lockdowns by belting out the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows.” And while photos and videos of those sweet, hug-filled reunions played on the screen behind her, Clarkson hosted an amazing family reunion right on her stage.

The singer and host was joined in studio by Wendy Wilson and her Wilson Phillips bandmate, sister Carnie. Even Carnie’s 16-year-old daughter, Lola Bonfiglio, was part of the family performance.

But there was still more to come.

Kelly Clarkson was joined by three generations of the Wilson family for a performance of "God Only Knows." NBC

As Clarkson and the trio of women made it to the third verse of the song, another voice joined them. Legendary Beach Boy himself Brian WilsonKelly Clarkson belts out Beach Boys hit ‘God Only Knows’ — with a little help, father of Wendy and Carnie, who co-wrote the song for the band’s iconic “Pet Sounds” album, joined them all via video to finish it out.

The 1966 single made for a fitting choice to mark all the reunions given its chorus simply repeats the sentiment, “God only knows what I’d be without you.”

Fans who watched the clip on YouTube called the performance “amazing,” “magical” and “gorgeous,” and even more declared that it brought them to tears.

But they weren’t the only ones raving about it when it was over.

The event was a first for the three generations of Wilsons who raised their voices together, which Bonfiglio said was a dream come true.

In a post to Instagram, she wrote, “i am so so so excited to finally share that a dream i’ve had since i was very little has come true. not only did i get to sing with the absolutely incredible @kellyclarkson, but i was also able to share a really beautiful moment with my mom, aunt, and grandpa singing one of his most special songs God Only Knows. i am so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

The applause after the song ended proved Clarkson’s audience was grateful too.