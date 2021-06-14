Kelly Clarkson takes us for a ride with 'Kellyoke' version of 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" has quickly taken TikTok and the world by storm. It was only a matter of time before Kelly Clarkson performed her own version.

On Monday, she gave fans exactly what they were looking for — a powerful yet effortlessly beautiful cover of the song on "Kellyoke."

Similar to the original "Drivers License," Clarkson's rendition begins as a simple piano ballad and turns into a majestic belt full of emotion — but what more can we expect from an icon with a voice as angelic as hers?

"Kelly’s voice is perfect. She could literally sing the phonebook and it would sound amazing." someone wrote on YouTube.

Several commenters say they weren't obsessed with the original, but thoroughly enjoyed Clarkson's version. Other fans had been wondering when she would finally cover "Drivers License."

"I’ve been waiting for Kelly’s cover and she didn’t disappoint!" someone commented on the video. "She always manages to make the song sound like her own."

Rodrigo, 18, first posted a snippet of the song on Instagram (which is no longer on her account) before releasing it as a single on Jan. 8. Her debut album, "Sour," released on May 21, became the first debut album to feature two No. 1 singles on the Billboard 100. The other chart-topper was "Deja Vu," which has 1.7 million videos on TikTok.

"Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street," Clarkson draws the song to a close, cutting out the last line (a repeat of the one before it.)

She also chose to cut out the F-word Rodrigo sings in the bridge of the song. Clarkson's version may not hold the weight of a bad word, but it delivered just as many emotions as the original.

Clarkson's performance was greeted with a (virtual) applause from the audience.

"When you feel the lyric of the song deeply even though you didn't experience such heartache," someone commented on YouTube.

We wonder if millennial queen Clarkson will cover any more of Gen Z queen Rodrigo's songs.