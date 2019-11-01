Kelly Clarkson is headed to Vegas!

The original "American Idol" champ will perform her own Las Vegas residency, "Kelly Clarkson: Invincible," starting in April 2020. The singer — and a group of colorful Sin City showgirls — announced the news Friday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I have a major announcement to make today," Clarkson gushed. "I’ve scored my very own residency in Las Vegas. 'Kelly Clarkson: Invincible' debuts April 1 — it’s not an April Fools' joke, but it does debut April 1 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The "Voice" judge shared the exciting update during the "Kellyoke" segment of her show, right after singing a medley of her own hits. "I usually don't like doing (my own songs) during 'Kellyoke' because I feel like a tool — but today there's a reason, so I did it," she said.

A group of Sin City showgirls helped Clarkson announce her Las Vegas residency Friday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." NBCUniversal

Apparently, Clarkson plans to hit Planet Hollywood's casino during her downtime in Vegas.

"Not only am I getting to perform, I’m gonna get to play all the 'Wheel of Fortune' slots, which is really my reason for going there," she joked.

"The gambling, the shows, the all-you-can-eat buffet and crab legs, I love all of it," the singer added before giving tickets to her residency to everyone in her studio audience.

Clarkson will perform a total of 16 shows from April to September 2020 during her residency. PRNewswire

Clarkson's Vegas show will be "a one-of-a-kind up-close music experience that rocks through her nearly two-decade-long catalog of award-winning smash hits," according to a press release.

She'll perform a total of 16 shows from April to September 2020.

"I've always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there," the Grammy winner said in a statement. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I'm so excited to create my own!"

Tickets for Clarkson's residency go on sale Nov. 8, with Citi cardmembers invited to buy presale tickets from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on Nov. 7.

Tickets may be purchased online at KellyClarkson.com/Vegas or in person at the Planet Hollywood box office.