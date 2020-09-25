Kathie Lee says Cody and Cassidy 'sensed their dad just smiling' at their weddings

Kathie Lee Gifford said her late husband, Frank Gifford, was there in spirit during each of their children’s weddings this year.

“We just sensed their dad just smiling," Kathie Lee told “Entertainment Tonight.” "I was sobbing.”

Daughter Cassidy walked down the aisle with Ben Wierda in June, while son Cody tied the knot with Erika Brown earlier this month.

"Neither one of them had the weddings that they had dreamed of because COVID made it impossible," Kathie Lee said. "But can I tell you, they ended up being more beautiful than ever."

With both of her kids having taken the plunge, does Kathie Lee see romance in her future? One thing is for sure: She won’t use technology to help her.

“I’m not the type that’s ever going to go online,” she said, adding she’s never used the internet or an app to find love.

"It's going to take a very, very special person if I ever do get married again," she said.

Kathie Lee has been open before about life after losing Frank.

"You battle different things as you get older, especially as a widow, you battle the loneliness when you lose a spouse," she told AARP The Magazine in March 2019.

She has been social, but isn’t expecting Cupid to sling his arrow at her.

“I’ve had a couple of dates, and I’ve had some fun,” she told TODAY last November. “Everybody goes dancing and to music festivals and stuff like that, but no, that hasn’t happened yet. I’m not sure it ever will again. I’m not online; I’m not looking for it. I never go out and say, ‘Gee, maybe today’s the day.’ It’s not like that.”

Despite that, she wouldn’t mind finding a special someone.

"I'm open to a relationship, a new relationship that would be very, very different from the ones I've had in the past," she told TODAY in April 2019.

Even if she doesn’t marry, she is OK with that, finding fulfillment in other areas of her life.

"I'm not looking," she told “Entertainment Tonight.” "So if it finds me, I'll rejoice. If it doesn't, I'm so doggone busy I'm not sure I'd notice."