Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute to late husband Frank on the fourth anniversary of his death with a touching message on Instagram on Friday.

“Four years ago today God took this beautiful, wonderful husband and father to his real home -BET AV-THE FATHER’S HOUSE. We miss him everyday but we will hold him again!” she wrote, alongside a glossy photo of him from his football days.

"Bet Av" is a Hebrew phrase meaning "the father's house" that Gifford once referenced in her 2018 book "The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi." In the book, Gifford, 65, explained "God longs for every human being to come into His house and to His love and care. It is only when we find our place in His family that we find joy and peace and salvation."

Frank Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford in New York City in 2012. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

The couple's daughter, Cassidy, 26, also remembered her father on Instagram.

"To have lost you means to have gotten you. And it was the best," she wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford, who was married to the NFL star and "Monday Night Football" announcer for 29 years, has spoken fondly of him since his passing in 2015.

“He gave me the two greatest gifts that any human being could ever have, and that’s their children,” she said while being inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2015.

The former TODAY host, who once said she "sort of" fell in love with her husband at first sight, has also opened about how lonely she has felt since Frank died, as well.

"When you’re part of a couple, you don’t realize that the whole world is just made up of couples,” she told AARP The Magazine earlier this year. “And all of a sudden, you’re that odd number at a dinner party. You’re the fifth, seventh, ninth person at the table. They’re always making an adjustment for you. So I didn’t want to go out and go alone to things. I go to professional things alone, but nothing social. I just wasn’t comfortable. And I didn’t want people giving me that widow look.”

She also talked about getting through a certain period of the day that reminds her of Frank every single day.

“Sunset used to be a huge thing in our family,” she notes. “Every day, no matter what, we’d yell, ‘Sunset alert!’ and we had to stop whatever we were doing, go out, and honor another day. And now I still say it out loud to the puppies,” referring to her two dogs. “We still go and do it, but sunset alerts are some of my saddest moments, when it’s just me and the dogs at home.”