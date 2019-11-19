Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster talk romance: 'A natural coming together'

When Katharine McPhee Foster first met David Foster, she was a 21-year-old hopeful competing on “American Idol,” and he was a world-renowned producer and composer acting as a mentor on the show.

Now, 14 years later, they’re husband and wife, and the newlyweds are making beautiful music together.

The couple stopped by TODAY Tuesday morning and shared some of that music — and a little of their love story, too.

“I’ve always just admired him and loved him, and he’s always been so great to people around him,” Katharine said of the man she married in June.

But she noted that singing alongside the iconic music maker, who’s worked with the biggest names in the business, including Barbara Streisand, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, can be a bit intimidating.

“I do sometimes have those moments,” Katharine explained. “But I think (on ‘Idol), when I was really, really young, is when I had more of those moments. … He can be intimidating when he really needs to be, for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

And if she sounds like a fan of his, know that it’s mutual.

“She’s an amazing singer,” the 70-year-old said of his bride.

In fact, he counts her vocal talent as one of things he loves most about her.

“Well, her singing, first of all,” David continued. “Where do I start? I mean, the inner beauty, the outer beauty. And we’ve been friends for 14 years.”

He summed up their relationship as “a natural coming together.”

And they’re coming together in prime time soon.

“An Intimate Evening With David Foster” will debut on PBS Nov. 30, and the music-filled television event will see him joined by Katharine for the song “Something to Shout About,” a track they performed for us right here on TODAY.