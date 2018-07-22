Katharine McPhee shares photo of engagement ring, the last thing she showed her dad

share tweet pin email

Just two weeks after announcing her engagement to David Foster, Katharine McPhee is mourning the death of her beloved father.

The "American Idol" alum, who is currently starring in "Waitress" on Broadway, took to Instagram to share a photo of her ring, which was the last thing she showed her dad before he passed away.

"My dad was so happy for me," she wrote. "My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation."

McPhee, 34, announced her engagement to 68 year-old record producer Foster by sharing a text message exchange with her friend about the proposal on Instagram. Foster popped the question during the couple's romantic getaway to Italy.

It's clear McPhee is grappling with the mixed emotions of the joy of her future wedding plans and the devastation of losing her "biggest champion."

The day after he died, McPhee shared a sweet photo of herself with her "Papa" Daniel McPhee who was a television producer. The American Idol alum wrote that she "can't believe I'm even writing this" as she shared the news of his passing.

"I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts," McPhee wrote.

Our thoughts are with McPhee and her family as she reminds us to celebrate life and not forget about love.