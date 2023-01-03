Kate Bosworth, Justin Long pen love letters to each other on her 40th birthday: ‘My joy’

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are showcasing their love for one another on Instagram.

In honor of Bosworth's 40th birthday, Long posted a carousel of pictures of them together on Instagram and gushed about how much of a "kind" and "compassionate" person Bosworth truly is.

"She is 40! 🥳💛🎂 She is also the best part of my day, everyday — even when we’re not together," Long wrote. "She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same — all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone."

"She loves to tease," he added. "She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world."

Long went on to say that Bosworth makes "everything" better in his life, and she's the "best person" he knows because she always puts others before herself.

"She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY🎂🥳," he said.

In return, Bosworth wrote her own heartfelt tribute to Long. Like him, she also posted a number of photos of them together and gushed about his character in the caption.

"You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill," she said. "Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever 💛 xx."

In the comments, a lot of Bosworth's celebrity friends wished her a happy birthday, including Priyanka Chopra, Miranda Kerr and Sophia Bush.

In May 2022, Long and Bosworth first hinted they were dating when Long posted a couple of photos of them sharing a beer on Instagram.

In the comments section, Bosworth wrote, "I’m the luckiest. 🍀✨😘."

Also in May, Bosworth shared photos of her and her beau attending a wedding together.