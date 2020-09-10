Kaley Cuoco reveals she was in '90s movie with Jennifer Aniston as a kid

In Hollywood, you never know where your past will collide with your present.

Former "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has returned to work filming her new HBO series "The Flight Attendant," and she posted a picture from the show's location. Turns out, right outside her dressing room is a movie poster from one of her very first films ever — 1997's "Picture Perfect," starring Jennifer Aniston!

Cuoco shared a photo of herself standing next to the poster on Instagram, with a delightful story of what it was like to be a teenager in a movie starring one of TV's hottest sitcom stars.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"First day at our new stages," she wrote in the caption. "Walked to my dressing room and what movie poster do I see framed right outside my door? 'Picture Perfect' starring @jenniferaniston .. little known fact this was one of the first ‘parts’ I was ever cast in as a kid.

"I was the last name in the credits (credited as ‘little girl’).. when I saw the movie, they had cut my one line, but all I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point) She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows) funny to see this full circle moment.

"You never know where life will take you, or who’s life you will touch along the way."

Jennifer Aniston sitting next to Kevin Bacon in 1997's "Picture Perfect." Alamy

"The Flight Attendant," a miniseries based on the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, is about a flight attendant who's also a party girl — and wakes up one morning with a dead man next to her. Shooting for the series had begun earlier this year, but had to go on hiatus due to quarantine rules in March. Production resumed on Aug. 31.

Cuoco is a lifelong Aniston fan. In 2019, she told AOL Entertainment that the one guest she'd always wanted on "The Big Bang Theory" was the "Friends" star.

"I love her so much, she's also my style icon," she said. "I'm obsessed with her, because she's always so effortless and cool. I don't want to say that it looks like she doesn't try, because she obviously tries, but she just looks like the coolest chick around."