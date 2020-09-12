Kaley Cuoco honors John Ritter: 'Can't believe you have been gone 17 years'

Kaley Cuoco posted a heartfelt tribute to her former TV dad John Ritter on the anniversary of his death on Friday.

Ritter died suddenly 17 years ago of an undiagnosed aortic dissection.

Ritter and Cuoco starred together for years on the TV series “8 Simple Rules” as father and daughter team Bridget and Paul Hennessy.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a post on Friday, Cuoco remembered her TV dad with a black-and-white photo of them together, cheek to cheek.

“Can’t believe you have been gone 17 years... thank you for continuing to me make me laugh every single day,” she wrote.

John Ritter played Cuoco's dad on the ABC sitcom "8 Simple Rules." Getty Images

The "Big Bang Theory" actor has paid tribute to Ritter before, posting in 2018 on the anniversary of his death.

"15 years ... love you forever, John!” she wrote with a photo of her blowing a kiss to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You still make me laugh every single day.”

In a special on REELZ in 2018, Cuoco recalled the moment she met Ritter that left her thoroughly charmed.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"We had a table read. I had just turned 16 and I wanted to look the part — I played kind of this sexy 16-year-old. So, I wore this, like, spaghetti-strap shirt with, like, a bra strap showing," she said at the time. "I'm sitting at the table read and John walks in, he looks at me and he's like (sternly), 'You're playing my daughter. Put a sweater on.' Then he barrels over in this laughter.”

She added the "Three's Company" star had milked the moment, pulling a sweater off someone in the room and insisting she put it on.

“And he goes, 'Dress like that from now on,'" Cuoco recalled.