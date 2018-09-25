Julia Roberts plays mahjong with niece Emma (and loses)

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Julia Roberts and her niece, "Scream Queens" star Emma Roberts, know just how to have fun!

The two Hollywood stars enjoyed a little downtime by challenging each other to a game of mahjong, with Emma emerging the victor.

On Monday, Julia, 50, shared a photo on Instagram that showed both ladies wearing sunglasses and smiling with the classic tile game in front of them.

"She won," the "Pretty Woman" star captioned it.

Emma snuck into the comments to tease her aunt by commenting, "Hehe."

Fans of the pair know they love kicking back with games.

In July, Julia, who joined Instagram just the month before, shared a pic of herself playing cards with Emma, whose dad is Julia's big brother, actor Eric Roberts, 62.

"Sunday, we love you," the Oscar winner captioned it, adding her and Emma's initials with a heart between them.

Emma responded with two sweet heart emojis of her own. Aww!

Here's hoping we see more cute pics from these two soon!