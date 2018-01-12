Get Stuff We Love
Emma Roberts loves switching up her hairstyle (in the past year alone, she’s been a blonde, a brunette and a redhead!), but this could be her most drastic hair transformation yet.
The "Scream Queens" star, 26, debuted blunt, short bangs at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
“He got nominated. I got bangs,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her new look with partner Evan Peters, who was nominated for his role in "American Horror Story: Cult."
She paired the daring new ‘do with a white, satin Giorgio Armani gown and a sparkly clutch.
Roberts added a retro feel to her new style with vintage-style drop earrings and flawless brows.
Her blunt fringe definitely gives off some Bettie Page vibes, but we say it’s a sleek, futuristic take on an old classic.
Micro-bangs can be a tricky look to pull off, but Roberts is showing us how it’s done!