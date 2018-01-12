Get Stuff We Love

Emma Roberts looks completely different with micro-bangs

What do you think of Emma Roberts' new look?

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11.Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Emma Roberts loves switching up her hairstyle (in the past year alone, she’s been a blonde, a brunette and a redhead!), but this could be her most drastic hair transformation yet.

The "Scream Queens" star, 26, debuted blunt, short bangs at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

 So retro! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“He got nominated. I got bangs,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her new look with partner Evan Peters, who was nominated for his role in "American Horror Story: Cult."

He got nominated. I got bangs. #criticschoiceawards 💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

She paired the daring new ‘do with a white, satin Giorgio Armani gown and a sparkly clutch.

 She paired the daring new 'do with a slinky Armani gown. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP/Getty Images

Roberts added a retro feel to her new style with vintage-style drop earrings and flawless brows.

Her blunt fringe definitely gives off some Bettie Page vibes, but we say it’s a sleek, futuristic take on an old classic.

 This is a lot of look to pull off, but Roberts nailed it. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Micro-bangs can be a tricky look to pull off, but Roberts is showing us how it’s done!

