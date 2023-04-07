John Stamos is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Thursday, April 6, Stamos, 59, shared a sweet throwback picture of his "Full House" co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin meeting his son, Billy, 4, who looked to be a newborn at the time.

In the picture, Stamos, who shares his son with his wife Caitlin McHugh, adorably held up his son, who was resting on his chest, while Saget and Loughlin stood around him and smiled.

"#Tbt Meet and greet with some of my favorite people," Stamos captioned the pic.

In the comments, fans responded to the tender, but equally significant moment due to Saget's passing in early 2022.

"Love the way you look at Bob with such love. Such a beautiful memory you get to hold onto. Thank you for sharing it with us," one person wrote.

Another said, "I wish this picture was from today 😢."

A third added, "Beautiful moment♡ Thank you for sharing, I miss Bob, too🦋."

In August 2022, Stamos shared a sweet picture of Billy starting his first day of school. In the caption, the "Thieves" said he was "doing everything in his power not to cry."

In an August 2022 interview with TODAY Parents, Stamos opened up about what it has been like to experience fatherhood in his 50s, saying he enjoys being an older dad.

“I’m very grateful to the gods or to the universe or whatever that I’m an older father. I couldn’t have handled it earlier,” he said.

“I’ve wanted kids my whole life. I figured, ‘I can’t wait to be a father, I’ve been a TV father,’ but it’s a whole different ballgame,” Stamos continued. “It’s the greatest blessing of my life. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, but it is challenging to do it right.”

Stamos said that if he was younger, he “would not have been mature enough” to raise Billy. That's why he’s enjoying every minute with his kid.

“I am so grateful that I’m settled, and I’m cool, and I’m sober, and I’m happy with myself,” he said. “I’m happy with my wife, my wife is content, too, and she’s confident. We’re at a place in our life where we should have eight kids.”