John Stamos tries ‘not to cry’ on son Billy’s 1st day of school

John Stamos is feeling all the feels on his son Billy’s major milestone.

The “Full House” star tried “not to cry” when his 4-year-old, whom he shares with wife, Caitlin McHugh, got all dressed up for his first day of school. Stamos, 59, posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of himself and Billy in front of their house.

“One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry,” Stamos wrote alongside the sweet snap, which shows both wearing matching white button-up shirts.

McHugh also posted a photo of herself with their son and their dog Lilo, writing on Instagram, “Today was Billy’s first day at a new school! Nervousness and excitement all around.”

She also added, “So happy Lilo is improving with her treatments. Thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and healing vibes. It’s helping!” The actor had previously shared on her Instagram that their dog has been battling lymphoma.

Before Billy headed off to his new school, the family had one last adventure over the weekend.

The trio attended Disney Junior’s “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” VIP event at the Santa Monica Pier in California. Stamos voices Iron Man in the animated series. The family, in their superhero tees, posed for photos at the event.

Stamos had previously told TODAY Parents about his new role and finally earning street cred with his preschooler.

“I’ve been trying to get Billy to think I was cool since he was two months old,” he said. “Now he thinks I’m cool. Now he runs around telling everyone, ‘My dad’s going to be on ‘Spidey!’”

“Finally!” he added.

The family attend Disney Junior's "Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends" VIP event at the Santa Monica Pier in California, on Aug. 27, 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The actor also shared that he's being a first-time father in his 50s has been his best role yet.

“I’m very grateful to the gods or to the universe or whatever that I’m an older father. I couldn’t have handled it earlier,” Stamos said. “I’ve wanted kids my whole life. I figured, ‘I can’t wait to be a father, I’ve been a TV father,’ but it’s a whole different ballgame.”

“It’s the greatest blessing of my life. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, but it is challenging to do it right,” he said.