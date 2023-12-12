John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh couldn't help but engage in a little PDA during their latest red carpet outing.

After all, it's a tradition.

The normally private couple tend to get affectionate with each other at movie premieres — and they did it again when they posed for photographers at the premiere of Cena’s new sports thriller “The Iron Claw."

John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh get affectionate at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Iron Claw" on Dec. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

The couple, who were first linked in 2019, shared a cute embrace with Cena, 46, giving Shariatzadeh a sweet kiss on her temple at the event, which took place Dec. 11 at DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

Cena and Shariatzadeh tied the knot in October 2020, a year after the couple made their red-carpet debut at the New York premiere of the comedy movie “Playing With Fire.”

The couple embraced in front of photographers with Cena giving his wife a sweet kiss. Stewart Cook / Getty Images for A24

The pro wrestler-turned-actor revealed on TODAY in May 2023 that he and Shariatzadeh prefer to keep their private life private.

“Some things are worth keeping to yourself,” the former WWE star explained.

Read on to learn about Cena and Shariatzadeh love story.

October 2019: Cena and Shariatzadeh make their red carpet debut

Cena and Shariatzadeh made walked their first red carpet at the New York premiere of "Playing With Fire" on Oct. 26, 2019. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the New York premiere of the comedy movie “Playing With Fire” on Oct. 26, 2019.

Cena gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Shariatzadeh, whom he apparently met while filming the movie in Vancouver.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date,” said Cena. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Cena also told Extra at premiere, “It’s a wonderful night to be at the movies. I’m here with somebody special.”

November 2019: Cena gushes that he's 'extremely happy' in his new relationship

When Cena visited TODAY in November 2019, he opened up — well, a little — about his romance with Shariatzadeh.

"I can say with great confidence that I'm extremely happy," Cena told Hoda Kotb's guest host Andy Cohen, after Cohen pressed him to talk about Shariatzadeh.

Cohen then asked Cena if he was determined to keep his new love private because he regretted appearing in several reality shows with his former fiancée Nikki Bella.

"Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not," Cena responded. "Just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean that I'm going to repeat going down that avenue."

January 2020: The couple share a kiss at the 'Doolittle' premiere

Cena and Shariatzadeh attended the premiere of "Dolittle" on Jan. 11, 2020 in Westwood, CA. Steve Granitz / WireImage

The following year, the couple shared several sweet kisses when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of the fantasy-adventure film "Doolittle" in Westwood, California, in January 2020.

Cena hinted that things with Shariatzadeh had grown serious when he appeared to liken Shariatzadeh to a "family" member while speaking to reporters.

“It’s a family movie and it’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family,” the actor said.

October 2020: The couple tie the knot in Florida

A year after their first red carpet date, the couple tied the knot during a small ceremony at an attorney’s office in October 2020 in Tampa, Florida, according to People magazine.

July 2022: The pair exchange vows in a second wedding ceremony

In July 2022, nearly two years after first saying "I do," Cena and Shariatzadeh exchanged vows again in a second wedding ceremony at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada, People reported.

May 12, 2023: The couple are all smiles at the 'Fast X' premiere

Cena and Shariatzadeh at the "Fast X " world premiere on May 12, 2023 in Rome. Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

The couple wore matching red and smiled for photographers when they walked the red carpet at the "Fast X" world premiere in Rome in May 2023.

May 15, 2023: Cena gushes that he ‘couldn’t be happier’

During a May 2023 visit to TODAY, Cena made rare comments about his marriage to Shariatzadeh.

When Hoda asked the star to reveal what he most loved about his wife, Cena responded, “That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is."

Later, Cena dropped by “Hoda & Jenna," where he explained why he and Shariatzadeh have remained so tight-lipped about their love.

"We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle,” he continued.

“I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate,” he added.