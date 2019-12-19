There’s still time! We’ve found 47 gifts you can still buy online in time for the holidays 

Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds have hilarious idea for party guests who won't leave

Well, this is one creative idea to eliminate one of the hassles of hosting.

Fallon sketch pokes fun at guests who overstaying their welcome

Dec. 19, 201902:44

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jimmy Fallon and Ryan Reynolds have an idea for getting rid of guests who won’t leave your house during a holiday party — and let's just say it sure smells like a winner.

On Wednesday night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the duo teamed up in a parody ad for a candle dubbed Get the F@*! Out of My House, which gives off an odor so foul that your guests who have overstayed their welcome will leave on their own.

The sketch opens with a group of friends, which includes Fallon, having a great time at Reynolds’ home, drinking wine and telling stories while the “Deadpool” star wishes they would leave. He drops subtle hints about the time, yawns and makes jokes about how he should get going, even though it’s his own home, all while his guests remain oblivious to the late hour.

That’s when the narrator lets us know about the newest offering from Yankee Candle’s holiday collection, the Get the F@*! Out of My House candle.

Reynolds lights the candle and watches as it takes effect when his guests realize there’s a stench they can’t tolerate.

“What’s that smell?” Fallon exclaims.

“You mean the Christmas spirit?” Reynolds asks.

Hot Broccoli in a Ziplock Bag, one of the many heinous odors available in the Get the F@*! Out of My House collection.The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Youtube

“No, it smells like hot garbage, like someone’s microwaving garbage,” Fallon replies.

The candle comes in a variety of scents, including "old shrimp," "sweaty Crocs," "hot broccoli in a Ziploc bag," "egg fart" and "New Jersey." The guests in the ad then file out, much to Reynolds’ delight, before he gets a whiff of the atrocious candle.

You may believe the idea sounds far-fetched, but just admit it: A part of you thinks it doesn't exactly, well, stink.

