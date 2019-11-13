Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon sing 17 Disney songs in 5 minutes

Can you feel the Disney love tonight?

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon celebrated the history of Disney songs on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, performing a medley of Disney’s greatest musical numbers through the years.

The duo raced through 17 songs in 5 minutes, starting with “When You Wish Upon a Star” from "Pinocchio" and ending with “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

In between, they sang beloved hits including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Sea” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

They covered a lot of ground in just 5 minutes! NBC

They used props now and then, including a flying carpet for “A Whole New World” and, of course, a stuffed lion for an epic reenactment of “Circle of Life.”

And for their performance of “Remember Me” from “Coco,” they were replaced entirely by skeletons in honor of the movie’s Day of the Dead theme.

Near the end, Bell sang a sneak preview of “Into the Unknown,” a song from the upcoming “Frozen 2” that may very well become the new “Let It Go.” (Parents, get ready to hear this one on loop!)

In their interview, Bell also chatted with Fallon about what we can expect from “Frozen 2” — and why she’s so excited about one song in particular from the movie.

“This one is a much bigger adventure than the first one. I was really proud of the first one because we talked about self love and familial love … In this movie, we delve a little bit into romantic love, and the thing I think I’m proudest of is the way that they represented Kristoff,” she said.

“In the second movie, Kristoff has a song that is going to blow your mind, sung by Jonathan Groff. It’s called ‘Lost in the Woods’ and it’s about his big feelings for Anna. And little boys don’t often see representation of other boys having really big, loving feelings.”

“Frozen 2” hits theaters on Nov. 22.