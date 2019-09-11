He mom-danced with Michelle Obama and hip-hopped with Will Smith, but can Jimmy Fallon keep up with Jennifer Lopez when it comes to iconic music video moves?

On Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," the host answered that question with a resounding yes — at least until it was time to channel his inner OK Go on a treadmill.

Of course, it's no surprise that J.Lo, who kicked off her career as a dancer and still dominates the stage regularly, had no problem navigating the decades-spanning choreography, from MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" side-shuffle to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" groove — and even her very own "Waiting for Tonight" wind machine routine.

.@JLo & Jimmy whip, Nae Nae and Hammer Time their way through some of history's most iconic dance moves in The History of Music Video Dancing https://t.co/Py8Es7xUNi #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6VxjvxbzMf — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 11, 2019

Fallon hit every step right alongside her, but he needed a bit of a breather (at least for comedic effect) during their aerobic "Here It Goes Again" sprint.

However, it wasn't long before he came in like a "Wrecking Ball" with Lopez again.

The four-minute dance medley proved equal parts impressive and hilarious, and it also proved that these two really know how to take a twirl together. But that's something long-time "Tonight Show" viewers already knew.

Back in 2017, the duo faced off for a rapid-fire competition called Dance Battle. After improvising moves to made-up dances — like the Washing Machine Spin Cycle and the Hot Cowboy — Lopez was dubbed the champion.

But if you ask us, both then and now, the real winners are those of us who get to watch them.