Roger Mathews vowed to get his wife back after "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley filed for divorce last month.

The couple certainly appears to be trying as Mathews, 41, posted a picture and a video on Instagram of them enjoying dinner and a romantic carriage ride to celebrate their third wedding anniversary over the weekend.

"Rome wasn't built in a day,'' Mathews wrote in a picture of them raising their glasses at a restaurant.

The night also included Mathews taking the "Jersey Shore: Vacation" star on a ride in a horse-drawn carriage in Cape May, New Jersey, complete with a bouquet of flowers waiting on the seat.

"Your chariot waits,'' he says in the video. "Happy anniversary."

Farley, 32, filed for divorce on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey, which Mathews confirmed in an Instagram video in which he vowed to save the relationship.

"I'm gonna win my wife back, win her affection back, I'm gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad,'' he said.

He also said the couple, who met during the first season of "Jersey Shore" in 2009, is in counseling.

"So there's hope," he said. "It's not over until the fat lady sings."

The couple have two children: Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. Farley recently opened up to TODAY Parents about Greyson's developmental struggles and the conflict with Mathews.

"When Greyson wasn't hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger could've, not to like say care less, but he's like, 'He's perfect, he's going to be fine, this is no big deal.'

"So in that aspect I felt very alone because I felt like the only parent being like, 'Am I bad wanting to get him help? Because Roger's not concerned, so should I not be concerned?'''

Farley said that right now her focus is on their son.

"I have to live my life now through the eyes of a 2-year-old that doesn't speak,'' she said. "So until he speaks, that's my priority."