Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost three years, Roger Mathews. But Mathews isn't taking the news lying down.

The story, which was first reported in the Asbury Park Press, said that the divorce complaint was filed on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews in 2016 at the Star's Scene Stealers event in New York City. The pair appear to be splitting. Getty Images

Farley, 32, was one of "Jersey Shore's" original cast members and is currently appearing on "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," now on season two. Mathews, 43, is a truck driver who has made occasional appearances on the new edition of the show.

The pair have two children: Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. Farley opened up last month about her son's developmental struggles, posting on Instagram that she was so happy with the overwhelming support fans offered.

Mathews confirmed the reports of the divorce filing in an Instagram video late Thursday, and vowed this wasn't the end of their story. He says the couple fell into a "repetitive pattern" that was "not a good one," and declared, "I'm not done fighting."

He added, "I'm gonna win my wife back, win her affection back, I'm gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad."

Farley and Mathews married in October, 2015 in Aberdeen, New Jersey and lived in Toms River in the same state. They met during the first season of "Jersey Shore" in 2009, and their relationship was chronicled on the original series and subsequent related reality shows.

Trouble seemed to surface in January, when Mathews posted an Instagram video that first joked about Farley leaving him for "a really jacked dude from the club," when she went off to film "Family Vacation," but then immediately said he was just joking, and added that they were "blessed to have what we have."

In April, another post from Mathews noted, "Some days it’s a struggle to stay together," then added, "we are perfectly imperfect for each other."

In his latest video Mathews explained they were both in counseling. "So there's hope," he said. "It's not over until the fat lady sings."