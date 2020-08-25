Jennifer Garner just finished watching 'The Office' and she's a little emotional

This one hit her pretty hard!

Jennifer Garner recently finished watching “The Office” with her family, and she posted a video on Instagram to share her tearful reaction to the NBC show’s emotional ending.

However, she accidentally shot most of her video in slow motion, meaning all that came through was a video of her sobbing in slow motion while wearing a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard,” Garner wrote in the caption. “When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too.”

The actor later added some voice-over commentary to her slo-mo video, which also featured a sign reading "Thank you Dunder Mifflin" in the background.

“You’ll never guess what show my kids and I watched an episode of a day throughout quarantine … And guess what, we finished it, and guess what, it gave me some really big feelings,” she said.

“Oh, bless her heart,” she continued, watching herself cry in the video. “Oh my goodness! Look who needed a big cry, and maybe a shower would have been helpful. But it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right?”

Her funny video caught the attention of several stars of “The Office.”

“Omg!! …. I love this,” Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin in the hit comedy, commented on her video. “I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!”

Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor in the series, commented with a heart emoji, and Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, also sent her love.

“Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...😭).”

Garner’s tearful reaction was so relatable, and the slow motion just made it all the more epic. At least if she’s missing her favorite “Office” characters, she can always dive right in to a series rewatch!