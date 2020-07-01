Jennifer Garner gives fan heartfelt relationship advice

Comments on social media are not always as uplifting as we’d like…but actress Jennifer Garner is definitely a bright spot!

She already spreads positivity with her Instagram account — sharing everything from silly quarantine outfits to Biscotti recipes.

But after one fan posted a sad comment on her picture, she took matters into her own hands.

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind,” a fan wrote on Garner’s post. “It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security. I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

Garner, who officially divorced the father of her children, Ben Affleck, in 2018 after a long separation, wrote back.

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” she replied. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really ― it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love. ”

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years and have three kids together: Samuel, 8, Seraphina, 11 and Violet, 14.

Affleck, who is currently dating actress Ana De Armas, told The New York Times in February that his divorce from Garner is the “biggest regret of my life” and that he felt guilt over the way things ended.

“Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame,” he said. “It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that it took her some time to get over the end of their marriage as well.

“The main thing is these kids — and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them. Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding,” she explained. “But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”