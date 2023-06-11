Jennifer Aniston explains why she hates hearing ‘you look great for your age’

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about why one "compliment" drives her "bananas."

In a new interview with British Vogue, Aniston, 54, said she "can't stand" being told "you look great for your age."

"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," she said.

Jennifer Aniston says she's in her best shape yet. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

She added that physically, she feels better than she did when she was younger.

"I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s," she said. "I feel better in mind, body and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."

In the interview, Aniston also shared why she values fitness and working out.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side — I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive,"Aniston said.

Aniston recently told TODAY.com that she's conscious about how she ages because she watched members of her parents' generation experience their "bodies decline."

"If I’m going to be 75, 85 years old, I don’t want to be in a wheelchair," she said. "I don’t want want someone to have to lift me up and take me to the bathroom.”

During her interview with TODAY.com, Aniston revealed her current workout routine and favorite salad recipe, as well.

The actor is a fan of Pvolve and is currently an advisor for the low-impact method, which prioritizes resistance training. Pvolve offers a variety of classes, ranging from five to 60 minutes — a notable departure from Aniston's past workouts, which consisted of at least 45 minutes of exercise that left her "drenched."

So what's her current routine?

"Just do 10 to 20 minutes, you can do anything for 10 to 20 minutes," Aniston said. "You start to enjoy it, that’s the other thing. I really do push myself, just at least do that little bit. I’ll immediately feel incredible. You just instantly start to feel those endorphins and that energy."

As for her favorite salad, Aniston said she starts with butter lettuce before adding mushrooms, sprouts, tomato, avocado, olives, almonds, sunflower seeds and "some cheese."

"Never gonna give up my cheese," she said. "I’ll do sliced parmesan, pecorino … feta … or all of them!"

In 2022, a salad recipe described as the meal Aniston ate everyday on the set of “Friends" went viral on TikTok. The salad included chickpeas, bacon, bulgur or quinoa, mint and pistachios.

But, it turned out to be another internet rumor. She told Elle last year that while the concoction looked "delicious," she did not eat it while filming "Friends."